Day 184 by scrapnknit
Day 184

A couple of years ago a friend of ours helped my husband get some firewood. As a joke he carved this smiley face into one of the logs. We decided to keep this piece and it now sits by our front door greeting everyone who comes by.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
