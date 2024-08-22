Previous
Day 185 by scrapnknit
179 / 365

Day 185

We were out on a side by side ride and came to junction of 3 different trails. This was sitting in the middle of the road and I had to wonder “why?” 🤷‍♀️
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise