Previous
Photo 2473
En Route
Decided once again to go over the top of the mountain than through the tunnel just because mountains make me feel happy. So of course I had to stop at one of the pulling over places for a quick shot
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2473
photos
39
followers
12
following
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th January 2024 12:26pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely mountains.
January 9th, 2024
