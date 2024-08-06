Previous
Little buds by seacreature
Photo 2639

Little buds

Well my leucospermum (pincushion) is finally budding, but nowhere near as advanced as narayani's. Wonder how many months I will be waiting for the flowers?
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

narayani ace
This looks totally different to mine!
August 10th, 2024  
