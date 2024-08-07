Sign up
Photo 2640
A closer look
Walked along the narrow jetty to get up closer to this broken / derelict yacht. It had been dense mist, but the sun just popped through the mist at the right time to brighten the scene up
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th August 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Fabulous reflection
August 10th, 2024
