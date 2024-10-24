Previous
Next
Nothing has changed by seacreature
Photo 2691

Nothing has changed

Nothing has changed in the time I've been in Johannesburg, although if anything things are looking even more decrepit at Rooibaai
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise