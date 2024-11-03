Previous
Misty by seacreature
Photo 2695

Misty

The morning started off cool and misty, but the mist quite quickly burned off and we had a normal hot day again after all
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
738% complete

