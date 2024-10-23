Sign up
Photo 2690
Getting back to my normal routine
Daily dog walks - first thing in the morning before even having a cup of coffee otherwise the day rapidly becomes too hot to take them out for a walk
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd October 2024 6:59am
