A cold & stormy night by seacreature
A cold & stormy night

Loving the fireplace Don built in this house. I will miss it when I sell up one day and move out of here.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani ace
Great shot. Works well for abstract august
August 10th, 2024  
