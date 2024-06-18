Previous
Pink Flowering Dogwood Tree by seattlite
Pink Flowering Dogwood Tree

Several of my Seaview neighbors have these gorgeous dogwood trees planted in their yards and on their parking strips. This shot was taken last week.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Oh I love dogwood trees. Especially when there trees with different colors all planted together
June 18th, 2024  
