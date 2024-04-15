Picnic day by selenaiacob
Picnic day

Today I celebrated my 21st birthday. I went with my family to a picnic in the Chitila park. I really wanted a relaxing day in nature. It was very beautiful!
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
