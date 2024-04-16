Previous
La piață by selenaiacob
2 / 365

La piață

I went to the market with my family in the morning. We bought vegetables for “mancare de cartofi”, which my husband cooked. It was the first time my 10-month-old baby tries this kind of food. It was a succes. 😁
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this project to have...
bkb in the city
Very nice market
April 16th, 2024  
