La piață
I went to the market with my family in the morning. We bought vegetables for “mancare de cartofi”, which my husband cooked. It was the first time my 10-month-old baby tries this kind of food. It was a succes. 😁
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this project to have...
1
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
16th April 2024 10:38am
Public
bkb in the city
Very nice market
April 16th, 2024
