Previous
Little artist by selenaiacob
17 / 365

Little artist

His first drawing 🥹 I put it on the fridge!😂
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie
Lovely picture of a lovely memory 💕
May 2nd, 2024  
Cristina 🌺 ace
So sweet 🥹! He is a talented little artist indeed 🥰💖
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise