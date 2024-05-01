Sign up
17 / 365
Little artist
His first drawing 🥹 I put it on the fridge!😂
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Chrissie
Lovely picture of a lovely memory 💕
May 2nd, 2024
Cristina 🌺
ace
So sweet 🥹! He is a talented little artist indeed 🥰💖
May 2nd, 2024
