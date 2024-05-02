Previous
DIY eggs for Easter by selenaiacob
18 / 365

DIY eggs for Easter

I found a safer and more fun way to “paint” the eggs for Easter. Just whipped cream and food coloring!
( Sensory play of the day)
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Cristina 🌺 ace
This is one of the most awesome ideas for sensory fun with a baby, and also a great way to dive right into the beautiful Romanian Easter traditions 💕 So adorable 🥹 and he’s very focused, too! 🥰
May 3rd, 2024  
Selena
@tiss Thank you! I am happy to share with him all this traditions. He loved to make a mess😂
May 3rd, 2024  
