18 / 365
DIY eggs for Easter
I found a safer and more fun way to “paint” the eggs for Easter. Just whipped cream and food coloring!
( Sensory play of the day)
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
19
photos
5
followers
3
following
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd May 2024 4:19pm
Cristina 🌺
ace
This is one of the most awesome ideas for sensory fun with a baby, and also a great way to dive right into the beautiful Romanian Easter traditions 💕 So adorable 🥹 and he’s very focused, too! 🥰
May 3rd, 2024
Selena
@tiss
Thank you! I am happy to share with him all this traditions. He loved to make a mess😂
May 3rd, 2024
