Vinerea mare by selenaiacob
19 / 365

Vinerea mare

It is the Friday before Orthodox Easter. Today people come to church and pass under the table 3 times. I also went, like every year, but it was the first time for my baby. I love to show him new traditions.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Cristina 🌺 ace
We have the best Easter traditions! 🙏🏻
Beautifully captured!
May 3rd, 2024  
Selena
@tiss Yes we have! 🥰 Thank you.
May 3rd, 2024  
