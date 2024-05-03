Sign up
19 / 365
Vinerea mare
It is the Friday before Orthodox Easter. Today people come to church and pass under the table 3 times. I also went, like every year, but it was the first time for my baby. I love to show him new traditions.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
2
2
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
3rd May 2024 5:15pm
Cristina 🌺
ace
We have the best Easter traditions! 🙏🏻
Beautifully captured!
May 3rd, 2024
Selena
@tiss
Yes we have! 🥰 Thank you.
May 3rd, 2024
