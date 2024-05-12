Previous
Clouds by selenaiacob
28 / 365

Clouds

It was a boring day so my dog thought to make me a “piece of art” to cheer me up. She knows how much I love the cloudy sky. 😂💕
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise