79 / 365
Linnanmäki Amusement park
I love this place! It makes my inner child soooo happy 🥰🥰🥰 I had the opportunity to take my husband here and he feels now just like me 😁❤️
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
