Photo 1299
High and Low or Open and Shut
Another swan pic from yesterday - today was snowy and cloudy so my sun this morning.....
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
3
1
365-2
E-M1MarkII
17th February 2020 7:41am
Tags
swan
Caroline
ace
Wonderful. I love the contrast between the one at rest and the other in motion, and both in focus.
February 19th, 2020
