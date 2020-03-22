Previous
Next
Spot Still There! by selkie
Photo 1306

Spot Still There!

Even as the sun made its journey above the clouds that spot was there. Really strange....
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise