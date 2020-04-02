Sign up
Photo 1310
The Flies Are Back
Some sunshine and warmer weather and the flies are back - so glad my crocuses are blooming for them!
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Patricia McPhail
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
sunlight
,
fly
,
crocus
