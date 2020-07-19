Previous
Next
Tiny Bat by selkie
Photo 1324

Tiny Bat

This tiny bat was resting on the wall of the garage long enough for me to get my camera and get his picture. I felt so badly for him as he was shaking but finally he gained enough courage to fly away into the trees and was gone!
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise