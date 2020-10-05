Previous
Wild Turkey Crosswalk! by selkie
Photo 1387

Wild Turkey Crosswalk!

Not the best pic as the turkeys all started walking away as I tried to get closer. We came across them as we were leaving the cottage to go home. We have heard them but never seen them before - what a joy!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
Babs ace
Oh wow, great timing. Hope there was safety in numbers.
October 6th, 2020  
