Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1387
Wild Turkey Crosswalk!
Not the best pic as the turkeys all started walking away as I tried to get closer. We came across them as we were leaving the cottage to go home. We have heard them but never seen them before - what a joy!
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
4185
photos
68
followers
78
following
380% complete
View this month »
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Latest from all albums
812
1963
813
1964
1386
814
1387
1965
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th October 2020 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wild turkeys
Babs
ace
Oh wow, great timing. Hope there was safety in numbers.
October 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close