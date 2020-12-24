Previous
Next
Flying Feathers by selkie
Photo 1428

Flying Feathers

A couple of days ago I watched the swans and ducks fr the longest time. One female duck and 10 males ducks - some of the males got really scrappy - these two were not happy with each other at all. This battle lasted more than 6 minutes !!!
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
391% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise