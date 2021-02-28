Previous
Coyote Crossing by selkie
Photo 1449

Coyote Crossing

This coyote was not at all bothered by all the people out enjoying the sunshine, nor were the people bothered by this coyote walking along the path and then through the parking lot.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Patricia McPhail

