Photo 1455
First Light
I love that the sun first appears on the buildings of the city at this time of year - how I would love to be on the top floor of one of these looking out....
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
buildings
,
sunrise
Yolanda
ace
A beautiful pic
March 20th, 2021
