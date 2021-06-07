Sign up
Photo 1473
Above the Tower
I've missed capturing the sun on the tip of the tower through no fault of mine. Clouds and rain prevented that from being captured this go-round. Will try again in a month or so when we start the return journey....
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
0
0
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
4493
photos
68
followers
73
following
403% complete
View this month »
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
Latest from all albums
2112
1471
2113
1472
2114
1473
2115
886
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-2
Camera
E-M1X
Taken
7th June 2021 5:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
toronto
