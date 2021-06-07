Previous
Above the Tower by selkie
Above the Tower

I've missed capturing the sun on the tip of the tower through no fault of mine. Clouds and rain prevented that from being captured this go-round. Will try again in a month or so when we start the return journey....




7th June 2021

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
