Photo 1478
Icy Spray
The waves crashing in today made the spray coat the rocks making it very icy near the edge.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
ice
,
sunrise
,
spray
