Photo 855
Icing on the Rocks
Even with the milder days the thicker ice has not melted.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
ice
,
rocks
