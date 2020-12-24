Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 856
In Sync
Then by comparison these two young swans totally ignored the scrapping ducks and preened in sync for a very long time. I was amazed at how in sync they were - I wish I could show you all the photos I took - they were so peaceful to look at.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
4326
photos
67
followers
77
following
234% complete
View this month »
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
Latest from all albums
854
2021
855
1427
2022
856
1428
2023
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-3
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd December 2020 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swans
,
in sync
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close