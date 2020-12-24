Previous
Next
In Sync by selkie
Photo 856

In Sync

Then by comparison these two young swans totally ignored the scrapping ducks and preened in sync for a very long time. I was amazed at how in sync they were - I wish I could show you all the photos I took - they were so peaceful to look at.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise