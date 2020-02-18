Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1808
What is that bright spot in the sky?
The lake was very calm yesterday giving us great reflected light...
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
3838
photos
59
followers
68
following
495% complete
View this month »
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
Latest from all albums
1297
1806
1298
1807
711
1299
712
1808
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th February 2020 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close