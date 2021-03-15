Previous
Next
Good Words by selkie
Photo 2078

Good Words

A porch visit with our minister Sunday afternoon - as we were leaving I saw this tea towel that she had received from a friend I British Columbia. In these continuing days of Covid -19 we need to remember to: Be Kind; Be Calm; Be Safe.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
569% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise