Short but Intense!

Photo 2079

This sunrise was very short - less than a minute but the colour was brilliant!
16th March 2021

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Jane Pittenger ace
Glad you didn’t miss it. Gorgeous colors
March 18th, 2021  
