Struggling.... by selkie
Photo 2155

Struggling....

The foggy early morning shielded the sun as it tried to break through... Unfortunately it did not make it and the day remained foggy/cloudy
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
