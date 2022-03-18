Previous
Stillness by selkie
Photo 2156

Stillness

The clouds started to move away as the sun rose giving the lakeshore this still vista.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
