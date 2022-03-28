Previous
Finally - Some Sun!! by selkie
Finally - Some Sun!!

After several days of cloud, rain and snow, it was lovely to see the sun even if it was very cold! The sky looked clear but later in the day we had a snow shower that covered the ground with snow but did not stick around for long.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
