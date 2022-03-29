Sign up
Photo 2163
Two Days In a Row?!
Still cold but the sky was clear all day - loved the sunshine - always makes one feel better!! The sun has now made its way to rise over the Toronto Islands, one its way to the city
!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
4550
photos
56
followers
68
following
592% complete
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2158
1481
2159
1482
2160
2161
2162
2163
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th March 2022 7:06am
Tags
sunrise
,
toronto islands
