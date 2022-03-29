Previous
Two Days In a Row?! by selkie
Photo 2163

Two Days In a Row?!

Still cold but the sky was clear all day - loved the sunshine - always makes one feel better!! The sun has now made its way to rise over the Toronto Islands, one its way to the city
!
Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details

