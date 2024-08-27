Just Because Day !

As we navigate this world, we tend to fall in line with what is expected or routine.

Today's, Just Because Day is a chance for change and spontaneity so my project is to edit this 1918 family photo. Tried to add color to this old photo with several programs. I uploaded to snapseed.com to edit with healing mode for some worn spots and sharpen this faded photo.



Ancestry.com is a favorite place to post old family pictures. This site has an edit for colorization which has been very helpful in past uploads to Ancestry. The color edit resulted in some odd facial coloring so I will keep the original color. My grandfather is dressed in his WW I uniform. The others in the picture are his wife, father and mother. The war ended about November of this same year. My special edits resulted is the clarity of the photographer name in the right side corner.



A fun photo project, Just Because !