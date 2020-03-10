Previous
Next
Leftover Birthday Cake by sfeldphotos
Photo 1733

Leftover Birthday Cake

This is some leftover birthday cake in the breakroom from yesterday for someone in another section of the building
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise