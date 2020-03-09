Previous
Super Worm Moon by sfeldphotos
Photo 1732

Super Worm Moon

This is a "super worm moon" or the first full moon in March
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

