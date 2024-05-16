Sign up
Photo 3142
Painting the Pavement
Continuation of the construction going on in our parking lot
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3142
photos
7
followers
5
following
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
16th May 2024 12:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
paint
,
construction
,
orange
,
paving
