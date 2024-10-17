Previous
State Fair Traffic by sfeldphotos
Photo 3296

State Fair Traffic

Traffic on the road across the street from the fairgrounds on the opening day of the state fair
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise