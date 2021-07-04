Previous
Fireworks on TV by sfeldphotos
Photo 2226

Fireworks on TV

Fireworks in Washington DC on the TV screen. I like how this one turned out. Happy 4th of July for all my American followers
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
