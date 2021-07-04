Sign up
Photo 2226
Fireworks on TV
Fireworks in Washington DC on the TV screen. I like how this one turned out. Happy 4th of July for all my American followers
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2226
photos
5
followers
3
following
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
Views
4
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
4th July 2021 12:28am
Tags
fireworks
,
washington dc
,
washington monument
,
fourth of july
