Photo 3121
Blackberry
I've noticed some blackberries have ripened or have started to ripen at the bottom of our office parking lot
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
26th April 2024 12:07am
plant
blackberry
fruit
berry
