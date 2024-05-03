Previous
Purple Flower on Fence by sfeldphotos
Photo 3128

Purple Flower on Fence

A purple flower (according to Google images it's a Venus' Looking Glass) growing beside the fence in our office parking lot
3rd May 2024

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
