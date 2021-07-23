Previous
Next
Donuts in Office by sfeldphotos
Photo 2245

Donuts in Office

Some donuts my boss brought in for one of my co-worker's last day in our office
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise