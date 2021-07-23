Sign up
Photo 2245
Donuts in Office
Some donuts my boss brought in for one of my co-worker's last day in our office
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2245
photos
5
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
23rd July 2021 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donuts
,
doughnuts
