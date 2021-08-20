Sign up
Photo 2273
Bee on Yellow Flower
A bee on a flower near my office building
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2273
photos
5
followers
3
following
622% complete
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
Views
3
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
20th August 2021 12:05am
Tags
flower
,
bee
