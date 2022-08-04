Sign up
Photo 2524
Vegetables on Table
Some vegetables someone in our office brought in for people to take
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
4th August 2022 12:00am
Tags
vegetables
,
tomatoes
,
cucumbers
,
peppers
