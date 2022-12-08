Previous
Drilling for Electric Car Shelter by sfeldphotos
Photo 2613

Drilling for Electric Car Shelter

There was some construction going on behind our building for an electric vehicle shelter
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Photo Details

