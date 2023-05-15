Sign up
Photo 2764
Orange Daylily
Looking back through my photos from this year I realized I probably should have uploaded this photo instead of the dead snake since I think it's much more pleasant to look at
15th May 2023
15th May 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Views
1
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
15th May 2023 12:06am
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
daylily
