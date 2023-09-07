Previous
Next
Yellow Heart-Shaped Leaf by sfeldphotos
Photo 2877

Yellow Heart-Shaped Leaf

A leaf on the fence in the back parking lot behind the office building
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise